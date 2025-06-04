Churchill Living launches Local Hero Awards to celebrate over 60s in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Churchill Living Local Hero Awards were launched earlier this spring to celebrate the positive contribution of older people, from tireless volunteers and fundraising champions to those who simply show up day after day with kindness, compassion and care.

Anyone aged over 60 can be nominated, or nominate themselves, for going above and beyond in their local area. Finalists will be invited to a special ceremony at a Churchill Living Lodge this summer, where the overall winner will receive a donation of up to £1,000 to give to a charity of their choice.

Churchill Living's Local Hero Awards

Spencer J McCarthy, Chairman and CEO of Churchill Living, said: “The nomination period for our Local Hero Award is nearly over and we want to make sure the incredible older people in our lives get the recognition they truly deserve. These awards are all about shining a light on the quiet heroes who give so much to others, often without asking for anything in return.

“Whether they’re supporting neighbours, running community projects, or just making someone’s day a little brighter, we want to hear their stories. Make sure you get your nomination in before June 16th to be in with a chance!”

Nominations can be made online at: churchill-living.co.uk/local-hero-nomination or by emailing: ChurchillHeroAwards@crl.co.uk

For full details and eligibility criteria, visit: churchill-living.co.uk