Carling calls on grassroots football teams in Shropshire to apply for free kit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Running from now until Monday, June 9, teams can enter by visiting the competition website and stating why they deserve to win – with the winners getting their new kits in time for the start of a new season.

To maximise visibility, the campaign is being supported by several pub partners, with POS across participating pubs, as well as promotion on the Greene King sport app.

The initiative aims to help clubs get match ready while fostering stronger connections between local pubs and the teams in their community.

Lee Willett, Carling Brand Director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, said: “Football is deeply woven into Carling’s DNA – from big match occasions to local games in the park. We’ve always championed the sport at every level, and this campaign is about giving something back to the grassroots teams that embody the true spirit of the game.

“We want to help them feel proud, match-ready for the new season, and supported by the communities they represent. It’s also a chance to bring pubs and local football closer together, celebrating the role they both play in uniting people around a shared passion.”

For full terms and conditions on the competition and to apply, visit: carlinggrassroots.com

Carling is the official beer partner for both the Emirates FA Cup men’s and Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

The brand has also strengthened its ties to football in recent years through sponsorship deals with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and a host of top clubs including Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Everton.