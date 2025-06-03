Wellington wellness clinic marks milestone with continued commitment to holistic care for the local community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Since moving to Wellington in 2023, the clinic has become a trusted destination for clients seeking integrative approaches to health, including Kundalini Tantra Yoga, 4-in-1 Reiki, Life Coaching, Naturopathic Nutritional Therapy and Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Colleen Mullarkey Clinic Director and Specialist Practitioner

To mark the occasion, founder Colleen Mullarkey, is offering exclusive VIP anniversary offers as a thank you.

Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing Workshop to Boost Productivity

“The mission from day one has been to help people feel healthier and happier in their body” said Colleen. “I am so grateful to all of my clients, who travel from all over the county to see me and for the trust they have placed in me over the past two years. I am looking forward to being able to continue to support local people for many years to come.”

Summer Wellness Offers (Valid until 30 June):

10% off all 1:1 services

Early bird access, and 10% off, all Autumn Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing for Leaders and HR Managers workshops

These offerings are designed to help people feel healthier and happier this summer. To help people take time out for themselves, and reset and re-charge the batteries to support their long-term wellbeing.

In addition to individual treatments, NOURISH has been working with local companies to help boost productivity, performance and profitability through it’s ‘Workplace Wellbeing Toolkit’. It has also delivered workshops in the local community as part of SASA Wellbeing Hub and for Shropshire Chamber of Commerce. This reflects our commitment to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for the people of Telford and Shropshire.

“Whether someone is dealing with burnout, stress, anxiety, lack of sleep, perimenopause or weight gain, or they just want to reconnect with themselves, I’m here to support them on their journey” said Colleen.

About NOURISH Holistic Wellbeing - ‘A HEALTHIER, HAPPIER YOU’:

Founded in 2023, NOURISH Holistic Wellbeing is a client-centered clinic offering personalised holistic treatments that are backed up with modern-day science. Bespoke services include Kundalini Tantra Yoga, 4-in-1 Reiki, Life Coaching, Naturopathic Nutritional Therapy and Workplace Mental Health and Wellbeing. All of which are designed to support the body’s natural healing ability, and bring about personal transformation and growth.

NOURISH is located at ROOM 104, The Studios, Mansell Road, Wellington, TF1 1QQ. To learn more or secure your VIP Summer anniversary offer, visit nourishholisticwellbeing.com or follow NOURISH Holistic Wellbeing on LinkedIn or Facebook.