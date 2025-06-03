Shifnal Striders return with a bang: Local running group gathers momentum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Aiming to provide a friendly and inclusive environment for runners of all abilities, the Shifnal Striders have carved out a niche as more than just a fitness group. Meeting every Wednesday evening and Saturday morning, the club embarks on 5km runs around the town, with an average of 20 runners turning out each session, rain or shine.

At the heart of the group’s ethos is a simple but powerful motto: “We start together, we end together.” This inclusive spirit has resonated with many people from across Shifnal and beyond. From complete beginners lacing up for the first time, to retirees looking for social connection and routine, and seasoned runners wanting to share their passion, everyone is welcome.

The group’s revival comes at a time when communities across the country are recognising the importance of physical and mental wellbeing.

The social side of the Striders is just as important as the running. After Saturday sessions, runners often gather for a coffee and a chat at a local café, turning exercise into an opportunity for connection.

The group has also become a source of motivation for many residents trying to improve their health and well-being. With friendly faces and zero judgment, more and more locals are finding the courage to take their first steps into fitness.

Looking to the future, the Shifnal Striders have ambitions to expand their reach, possibly introducing couch-to-5k programs, social events, and even family-friendly fun runs. But for now, their core mission remains the same: creating a welcoming space for anyone wanting to move, meet, and belong.

As the town continues to buzz with the recent organised and very popular Shifnal 10km run, which saw 500 runners attend, there is a sense of activity in the town.