Vibrant sensory garden officially opens at Chirk nursing home

Chirk Court’s manager Jane Humphreys was the mastermind behind a new sensory garden, which has been designed with elderly residents and people living with dementia in mind.

The garden provides a safe, stimulating outdoor environment, where nature, colour, scent, sound and texture combine to support wellbeing, memory and relaxation. From accessible pathways, soothing wind chimes and running water to fragrant blooms, eye-catching features and raised beds ideal for wheelchair users; every element has been carefully considered to create a fully inclusive, relaxing space.

The creation of Chirk Court’s sensory garden was a team effort which involved extensive research, fundraising, and many hours of volunteering from both staff and residents. The result is a magnificent, multi-sensory experience, which is already having a positive impact.

(L-R) Jane Humphreys - Manager at Chirk Court, Wrexham Mayor - Cllr Tina Mannering, Kerry Evans - Disability Liaison Officer, Wrexham AFC.

The official opening of the garden was celebrated with excitement, as it was proudly unveiled to the local community.

Kerry Evans, Disability Liaison Officer from Wrexham AFC came along to jointly open the sensory garden. She said: “It was a real honour to be asked along to open the new sensory garden, I was so impressed with the efforts that had gone into making it a safe, welcoming sanctuary for residents to enjoy.

“For people living with dementia keeping their mind active and stimulated is so important and by having that wonderful new garden you have achieved that in abundance.”

Chirk Court activities coordinator Nicola in the sensory garden with resident Les who is a keen gardener.

Wrexham Mayor, Cllr Tina Mannering said: “It was an absolute honour and privilege to jointly open such a beautiful, stunning sensory garden. Jane and the staff have worked wonders, along with the residents and families.

“There are native wildflower beds, beautiful colourful bedding plants. A lovely water feature and even raised vegetable, fruit and herb planters, which enable residents to be involved with planting and harvesting when ready. There is a mindful walkway with hand painted benches and twinkly lights; something for everyone to enjoy - especially the deer ornaments. A little piece of heaven!”

Jane Humphreys, manager at Chirk Court said: “Today has been a wonderful celebration of what we can achieve when we work together. I am so grateful for all the hard work and effort that everyone has put in, to create this fabulous space. We’ve built something truly special for our community and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped make this sensory garden a reality.”

Residents and their families celebrate the opening of the sensory garden at Chirk Court Nursing Home.

Jane was also keen to thank Keep Wales Tidy, for community grants which have been a huge help with funding areas of the garden including the allotment.

The sensory garden is open for residents, visitors and staff to enjoy daily. Concluded Nicola Hughes, Activities Coordinator at Chirk Court: “The garden brings normality, it’s good for the mind, it’s relaxing, and it brings back memories from life and childhood. It creates relationships, encourages residents to talk to each other and supports physical activities; it means a huge amount to everyone at Chirk Court.”

Residents and staff enjoy exploring the sensory garden which features raised beds and accessible pathways.