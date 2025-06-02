NFU holds growth agenda talks and raises industry issues with MPs at Staffordshire Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At the show farmers, NFU group secretaries and senior officeholders spoke with MPs Dave Robertson, Lichfield, Josh Newbury, Cannock Chase and Sir Gavin Williamson, Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge, among others, about the support needed to ensure farmers can continue to produce high quality food and deliver for the economy, jobs, communities and the countryside.

They also raised the growth agenda and highlighted the difficulties being experienced by family farms in the MPs’ constituencies.

NFU speaking with Sir Gavin Williamson, MP

Staffordshire farmers have faced unprecedented challenges over the past couple of years due to extreme weather conditions, geo-political tensions and poor policy that is preventing investment and growth and has led to a cashflow crisis – one of the worst in the industry for generations.

Lichfield group secretary Simon Spencer with Dave Robertson MP

At the show on 28 and 29 May the NFU spoke to the MPs about the family farm tax, the impact of the driest spring in over a century and US and EU trade agreements.

The supply chain and uncertainty over the future of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) – the government’s flagship environmental support scheme for agriculture were also discussed alongside a call to action to ensure county farms can be profitable and remain viable for future generations.

A packed NFU and NFU Mutual marquee for the evening reception at the show

Rugeley farmer Martin Brown, NFU Staffordshire chair, said: “They recognise the difficulties coming the industry’s way and those that have seriously challenged county farmers and growers over the past few years.

“They were in listening mode and keen to discuss our concerns in these uncertain times.

“We will continue this vital lobbying work up and down the country during show season as we look to champion the industry and drive for positive change.

“The show also provided an opportunity for people to celebrate food and farming and come together to catch up and support one another.

“I would like to assure county farmers we will keep going over the family farm tax and the other issues that are creating such concern and worry for us all.”

Farming in Staffordshire generates £254 million to the local economy, not including allied trades and sectors, and there are around 3,300 holdings over more than 180,000 hectares. An area more than 20 times the size of Wolverhampton.

British farmers and growers underpin our largest manufacturing sector food and drink, which is worth nearly £150 billion in gross value added to the UK economy and supports more than four million jobs.

Earlier this year the NFU launched its policy blueprints giving a detailed vision of what is needed to underpin confident, sustainable, profitable farm businesses, while producing food for 70 million British people, protecting the countryside and helping Government achieve its policy aims.

Crowds flocked to Staffordshire Show 2025

The NFU has also outlined in its Spending Review proposals to Government and said one of the most significant actions the Chancellor could take to restore trust and unlock investment and growth would be to urgently review an alternative inheritance tax ‘clawback’ option proposed by industry bodies.

A recent Efra committee report has also underlined the importance of government rebuilding trust in the industry.

MP Josh Newbury is also on the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, which showcases the industry and enables participating MPs to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.