Bloom and judged! West Midlands schools’ wheelbarrow contest returns to BBC Gardeners’ World Live

Bringing an inspirational display of planted-up wheelbarrows to the much-loved show, 46 schools from across the region are set to take part in the Health for Life® competition to create a wheelbarrow inspired by this year’s theme of ‘Food and Climate Mitigation’.

Aiming to encourage local children to consider how environmental changes are impacting food production across the globe, the creations will be judged by a panel of green-fingered experts and displayed at BBC Gardeners’ World Live from 12–15 June. Visitors can also nominate their favourite creation for the Public Choice Award, which will be revealed after the Show.

The annual initiative is delivered by Health for Life® – a programme that encourages healthy eating, cooking, and growing alongside physical activity – and is funded by Mondelēz International, with delivery support from The Conservation Volunteers and Services For Education in Birmingham.

Lucinda Anderton, Higher Level Teaching Assistant at Nonsuch Primary School in Bartley Green, said: “Our Gardening Club is concerned about food miles, so we have designed a wheelbarrow that focuses on the 6Rs of sustainability; Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, and Recycle.

“It’s been brilliant to watch the children develop their understanding of food production and its impact on climate change, and they are very excited to see their flourishing 'mealbarrow' at the show.”

Kelly Farrell, Community Affairs Manager at Mondelēz International, said: “Health for Life® is a long-standing and rewarding healthy lifestyle scheme for schools in the area. We’re very proud to be running the school wheelbarrow competition again this year and hope pupils are looking forward to seeing their creations on display at this year’s BBC Gardeners’ World Live.”

Lucy Tremlett, Event Director at BBC Gardeners’ World Live, said: “Every year, it’s fantastic to see the engagement and enthusiasm in the annual wheelbarrow competition from local schools, who work so hard to produce creative, considered wheelbarrow displays.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the creations the schools have produced, and we’re confident that our panel of experts will be blown away by the designs at the show in June.”

Renowned for famous faces, stunning gardens, foodie inspiration, shopping and so much more, BBC Gardeners' World Live and Good Food Show Summer are expected to welcome more than 90,000 visitors across both shows.

For more information, please visit: bbcgardenersworldlive.com/horticultural-opportunities/school-wheelbarrow-competition/