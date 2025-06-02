Another hilarious night at the Edge Comedy Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bennett Arron opened the show with a blend of clever wordplay and relatable anecdotes that resonated with the audience, setting a lively tone for the evening. MC Philip Simon kept the energy high between acts, engaging the crowd with his quick humour and sharp interplay.

Geoff Norcott was on top form at the Edge Comedy Club, Much Wenlock, on Saturday

Headliner Geoff Norcott took the stage with his signature blend of social commentary and personal storytelling. Delving into topics like fatherhood, marriage, and the quirks of modern masculinity, Norcott's set was both thought-provoking and hilarious. His impersonations of political figures Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage added an extra layer of satire, eliciting hearty laughs from the crowd. The evening concluded on a high note, reaffirming The Edge Comedy Club's status as a premier destination for comedy enthusiasts in the region.

Forthcoming events at the Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock, include ‘Room’ – a dramatic homage to Virginia Woolf on Saturday, 7 June, and The Magic of the Musicals on Saturday, 5 July. The next edition of the Edge Comedy Club, featuring Christian Reilly, Kate Lucas and Pat Monahan, takes place on Saturday, 27 September.

Tickets for all events are available at ticketsource.co.uk/edgeartscentre