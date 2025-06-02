A must win for The Foxes - determined by the cricketing youth

Calverhall batting first - a nail-biting collapse at The Foxes’ Den

Calverhall Cricket Club determined Youth

Well, I’ve seen some collapses in my time, but this one from Calverhall – in their own backyard, no less – was like watching a soufflé rise and then implode before your very eyes. You’d have thought with the weather fair, the pitch offering a bit of uneven bounce but nothing demonic, and a must-win match on the cards, the Foxes would dig in. But alas, they scratched about post the vice captain's innings like hens on a marble floor.

Calverhall final score having been put into bat by St George's

Millard (aka The Wicket Whisperer for his amazing bowling) and Vice Captain Chris Rowe started with purpose, playing nicely at 4 runs an over until Millard was caught by Raza for 11 off a rather loose waft, just as the crowd was settling in for another century on home ground!

As a returning son of Calverhall strode in at 15 for 1 to join the Vice Captain, the crowd was not worried. The bowling was good but manageable, Martin Williams, a proven hero in the middle and The Foxes Vice Captain, currently on 3 needed someone to keep the run rate going.

Final score after a wonderful Saturday league match in Calverhall

Alas, after a couple of lovely strokes for 4 runs, Williams was bowled after St George’s brought on the slow bowling. Williams was followed by The Flashman who’s biggest contribution was propping up the Vice Captain in some excellent running between the wickets, including faking a run, invokeing a hard throw for the run out, diving back into the crease and winning the Vice Captain four runs via an over throw – the plan was working…until Reynolds was runout on the next ball whilst he stopped to dig a hole in the pitch just before the crease!

As Rowe, the Vice Captain looked like he might anchor the innings, with the score on 64 runs and run rate still on 4 an over, Captain O’ Captain Griffiths, now that his wife had joined the growing crowd enjoying the sun and chatter in The Foxes clubhouse promoted himself up the order and strode to the middle.

While the Captain and Vice-Captain were busy steadying the ship and putting on vital runs under pressure, it was the Captain’s wife who truly stole the show from the boundary. With the flair of a seasoned broadcaster, she treated the growing crowd—including a few curious new Tuesday team members and several four legged friends—to a running commentary on her husband’s “unique” batting style. “Why does he swoosh so much?” she asked just before drinks, genuinely puzzled, as if pondering the mysteries of the universe. “Every ball — swoosh! Swoosh!” The crowd roared with laughter as her play-by-play included sound effects, dramatic reenactments, and gentle mockery that even Calverhall's skipper couldn’t help but smile at. Between the sun, the dogs, the crowd and the impromptu comedy set on the boundary, it was truly a team effort both on and off the pitch.

After the family team talk, Captain Griffiths hit 4 runs via "The Swoosh", the Vice crossed 50 runs and the batting nerves seemed to have been removed! The partnership between Captain and Vice Captain continued. The Foxes started to believe they could set a decent target for St George’s, a well know batting side, whom had chased down over 200 a couple of times this season.

The downfall came through a leg umpiring change. Williams, was released from his perjury by Reynolds and the batting fortune for The Foxes changed. At 128 for 4 after 28 overs, The Foxes looked firmly in control—poised for a strong finish, with Captain Griffiths and Vice Captain Rowe at the crease. But in the blink of an eye, the innings turned from cruise control to car crash.

Captain Griffiths, anchoring nicely on 33, was clean bowled by the introduction of J. Hamid, triggering an absolute rampage. Hamid tore through the middle and lower order like a Fox Hunt, finishing with a ferocious 6-wicket haul. One by one, the Calverhall batsmen fell, many unable to handle the pace and movement of the ball or the rising tension of the moment.

Only Vice Captain Rowe stood tall amidst the chaos, batting with calm authority to reach a crucial and classy 76. His knock was a masterclass in control under pressure, and without it, The Foxes might have crumbled far earlier.

The final flicker of resistance came from Calverhall’s youngest—Mark Bolas and Joe Lea (Not Out) —who stood firm for four gritty overs. Facing down fire from Hamid, they impressed the crowd with gutsy defence and fearless resolve. The pair frustrated the bowlers and reminded everyone that courage and character can’t be taught—they are forged in moments like this.

From 128-3, The Foxes crumbled to 165 all out. Let me tell you, that’s criminal. Williams bowled by a ball with snow still on it, Reynolds tamely run out whilst gardening and from there it was like a pack of cards in a breeze. Extras put in a valiant shift with 20, third highest scorer after The Foxes Captain (33) and Vice Captain (76).

Calverhall had a platform – they were in the lift going up – but then they pressed all the wrong buttons and got stuck between floors – perhaps it was the knowledge that tea was being prepared in The Foxes Clubhouse!

A Cricketing Tradition Upheld

The teas at Calverhall were nothing short of legendary—an absolute triumph of tradition and taste! The opposition are always full of praise and gratitude, as are the crowd, as word gets out to arrive just before teas are served at Calverhall. It’s not just for the spread itself, but for the way The Foxes upheld one of cricket’s finest customs with such warmth and flair from the volunteering cricketing wider community. From homemade cakes to perfectly cut sandwiches, sausage rolls to scones, and the routine winner from a player's family, Rocky Road! Every plate had something to tempt even the weariest fielder. But it was the camaraderie—players from both sides coming together over a hot mug of tea, sharing stories and laughter—that truly captured the spirit of the game. A proper tea, served with pride and plenty of seconds, left everyone refuelled and smiling.

The Foxes Hold Their Nerve in a Thriller – Fielding Fire, Gritty Guts, and Flashman's Fury!

With only 165 runs on the board, The Foxes knew they’d need every ounce of spirit, precision, and teamwork to defend it—especially against a St George’s side feared for its ruthless run-chasing. But under bright skies and with a buzz in the air, the crowd continuing to grow and a professional photographer walking slowly round the boundary, The Foxes strode onto the field with fire in their bellies, enabled by the wonderful tea had and two key weapons back in the armoury: Ben Lea and Martin Williams.

From the first ball, the bowling was tight, disciplined, and full of intent. O Captain, My Captain lead from the front!—with an economical spell of 8 overs, 3 maidens, just 25 runs and 2 big wickets. Rowe, ever the steady hand, backed him up with a sharp 4-over burst, claiming a key wicket for only 18, then, as ever handed the hard work to Flashman!

Not wanting to hand the wickets to Rowe in his second session Reynolds—known as Flashman through his award winning hat—tore through the St George’s middle order, grabbing 4 wickets for 30, in 8 pulse-racing overs, including 3 maidens. A 5th wicket was had via a remarkable Ben Lea run out. His fiery pace and movement turned the game, sparking wild cheers from the pavilion. Cantwell chipped in with a crucial scalp, while the returning Martin Williams (the long-lost son of Calverhall!) delivered a dream over—1 maiden, 1 wicket, 0 runs!

Fielding was electric. The crowd erupted as Ben Lea swooped in for a match-defining run out, and behind the stumps, the keeper was in flying form, snatching catches like a salmon leaping upstream.

Every run was fought for, every ball charged with tension, and The Foxes never blinked. In the end, it wasn’t just a defence—it was a statement specifically made through only 4 extras, adding to the total of 111 runs. Grit, guile, and unity sealed a famous win, proving once again: underestimate The Foxes youth at your peril!!

The crowd was thoroughly impressed by the energy and teamwork of Joe Lea and Mark Bolas, patrolling fine leg and leg with determination and heart. The two youngsters walked in with every ball, chased hard, backed each other up, and weren’t afraid to dive headlong to stop even the faintest flick off the bat. Their sharp fielding and constant pressure made it crystal clear to the batsmen: hit it their way, and you’re not getting a run. Their commitment and coordination didn’t just save runs—it lifted the entire team and earned a roar of appreciation from the sidelines.

What a win—and what a feeling! This wasn’t just a much-needed victory; it was a statement. Beating a top 5 side like St George’s proves The Foxes are more than just contenders—they’re capable of delivering when it counts. After a few near-misses against strong teams, this result shows the grit, talent, and belief running through the squad. The Den roared, and rightly so!