A new portrait of St Melangell unveiled at her Shrine Church

The unveiling of the portrait took place as part of a service of thanksgiving in the church at Pennant Melangell in Powys. The service commemorated St Melangell’s feastday and was led by Priest-guardian Christine Browne.

St Melangell – A living legend

2. Stephen Hopper’s oil painting of St Melangell outside St Melangell’s church in Pennant Melangell, Powys

The story of Melangell, who is the patron saint of hares and rabbits, has been celebrated for over 1,300 years. Legend has it that she came from Ireland, fleeing an ‘arranged’ marriage and found sanctuary in the upper reaches of the Tanat valley in Powys. It’s believed that in the year 604, Prince Brochwell of Powys, hunting in the valley, saw his hounds chasing a hare which took refuge under Melangell’s cloak. As the hounds drew back from the chase, Brochwell saw this as significant—so much so that he granted Melangell the land in perpetuity. Melangell established a religious community and to this day visitors of all faiths—or no faith—enjoy its peaceful setting.

St Melangell’s Church dates from the 12th century and replaced an earlier 7th century wooden one. There are relics contained in the original Romanesque Shrine which was dismantled during the Reformation and reconstructed when the Church was restored. The Shrine contains many elements of the original and is the oldest in Northern Europe.

The St Melangell’s Centre, adjacent to the church, offers opportunities for group retreats and courses, whilst the Shrine Church is a destination for pilgrims from all over the World. More information can be found at stmelangell.org

3. Stephen Hopper’s oil painting of St Melangell in the atmospheric, reconstructed apse of St Melangell’s church

Capturing the ‘spirit’ of Melangell

Artist Stephen Hopper found Melangell’s life story inspiring and wanted to capture what she may have looked like in a painting.

4. The atmospheric St Melangell's Church

Stephen commented: "I felt her story suggested a character of strong will and resourcefulness, balanced with extraordinary humility and piety. I set out to capture Melangell’s ‘spirit’ with a relatable interpretation of her. The rather romanticised story of the hare is still part of the painting—though very much in the background.”

About the artist

5. St Melangell's Church, Pennant Melangell, Powys

Stephen Hopper is a professional artist known for his expressive landscapes and portrait paintings. Born in Alnwick, Northumberland he attended Liverpool Art School. His first career was in advertising and design and he latterly ran his own design company. In 2016 he relocated to Wales and established his art studio in 2021 in Llanrhaeadr Ym Mochnant.

Hopper has work in collections through the UK, Europe, the USA, New Zealand and Canada. He can be contacted on 07802 779484 or via his website: stephenhopper.net