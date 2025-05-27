West Midlands new homes provider supports charity with donation of blankets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Following a palliative diagnosis, Compton Care has been helping individuals living with a life limiting condition and their loved ones for over 40 years through high-quality clinical expertise, care, compassion, and emotional support provided in purpose-built facilities, or at patients’ homes.

Compton Care offers a variety of practical, emotional, and spiritual support, tailored to the individuals’ unique needs, helping patients and their loved ones feel safe and supported.

Bromford’s donation of 20 fleece blankets has been distributed amongst patients on Compton Care’s Inpatient Unit (IPU).

Emily Thompson, Community & Events Manager at Compton Care, said: “We would like to thank Bromford for their generous donation of 20 fleece blankets. The donation has been well-received by our patients.

“It’s thanks to support from individuals and organisations in the community, like Bromford, that we are able to provide specialist palliative and bereavement support to patients and their families, when they need us most.

“These kind donations enable our Doctors, Nurses and specialist teams on our Inpatient Unit and out in the community in patients’ own homes, to provide high-quality, accessible care and support for the people in our communities (across Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffs, and East Shropshire) living with a life limiting illness.”

Catherine Jarrett, Regional Director at Bromford, said: “We are delighted to have made this donation to Compton Care.

“At Bromford, we put people and communities at the heart of all we do. Living with a life limiting illness can be overwhelming for both the individual and their family, so we wanted to contribute to Compton Care and the fantastic support that they provide for everyone impacted in one way or another.

“We wish Compton Care and those who make use of their support all the best.”

For more information on Compton Care, along with how to donate, visit comptoncare.org.uk

