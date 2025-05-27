Welshpool Impact Rotaract want to create a buzz!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Operation Pollination programme recognises the importance of pollinator habitat both restored and maintained on public and private lands. Through collaboration and outreach, an interconnected mosaic of pollinator habitat interspersed between public and private land will be developed to stabilise and/or increase populations of pollinator species throughout the area.

Rotaract lead Mike Lade said: "Pollinators play a vital role in flower and plant reproduction. Some 80% to 90% of all plants depend on them to reproduce. As pollinator advocates, we recognise the need to help reverse the unintended consequences of human activities in urban, suburban and rural landscapes and help to establish additional pollinator habitats throughout the Welshpool area. In 2020 Rotary International formally added the ‘Environment’ as its 7th Area of Focus world wide to formalise the environmental work done for decades by the more than 33,000 clubs around the world.”

Welshpool Impact Rotaract are looking for those of 18 plus, interested in the environment, to join us and maybe lead us on our environmental work in Welshpool and beyond.

Picture shows a typical style of ‘bug hotel’ as a guide, installed by another club.

If anyone can help with making the ‘bug hotels’ please contact the Rotaract club below.

The new Impact club welcomes anyone who wishes to drop in to a meeting to learn more about Rotaract and they meet on the second and fourth Wednesday in the month at The Old Bakehouse, 14 Church Street in Welshpool at 6.30pm for 7pm but always check as they also have social evenings at other places!

More information is available on Facebook @welshpoolimpact, contacting Mike on 07803 038858, via email at welshpoolimpact@gmail.com or through the website - welshpoolimpact.com.

