Time for something different? Shropshire community offers a fresh start

Rightsizing is the process of finding a home that perfectly suits a house hunter’s current needs in terms of space, whether it be for a growing family or with children leaving the nest, there are plenty of opportunities to rightsize at the brand-new Whitchurch community.

B&DWM - A typical David Wilson Homes street scene at Clockmakers

For the more mature buyers who want to live a low-maintenance lifestyle, the Alder style home is there to fulfil those desires.

This three bedroom home is a high-quality property that is thoughtfully designed to maximise space and light, with no need for any home improvements or DIY.

The dining and family area in a show home at Clockmakers

With a modern kitchen, the Alder style home has an open-plan lounge and dining area that connects to the garden through French doors.

Upstairs there is a main bedroom with an en suite, and two additional single bedrooms, ideal for conversion to home office spaces.

Steve Barton, Senior Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “Our homes are created to make our customers’ lives as easy as possible, along with the variety of moving schemes available for them to make a comfortable move.

Kitchen dining area at David Wilson Homes' Whitchurch development

“We would encourage anyone who thinks rightsizing is right for them to visit our Clockmakers development and chat to our Sales Advisers about what a future with David Wilson Homes would look like for them.”

Clockmakers is located in northeast Shropshire, a county that was named one of Abta’s 2024 worldwide destinations to watch because of its beautiful natural scenery.

Commuters will find easy access to the A41 and A525 which connect to Chester, Stoke-on-Trent, Shrewsbury and Telford.

The woodland theme in the children's bedroom at Clockmakers

Clockmakers offers a wide selection of traditionally built three and four bedroom homes with prices currently starting from £245,000.

For further details on any nearby developments, call the sales team on 033 3355 8479 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.