Spectacular garden event offers half price entry to Hodnet Hall Gardens

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "This wonderful garden event is now in its 15th year and is a spectacular plant fair at a truly not to be missed garden. There will be a brilliant line-up of top class nurseries including RHS Medal Winners & National Collection Holders with a tremendous variety of plants as well as artisan garden accessories.”

“There are over 60 acres of breath-taking gardens with grand vistas, intimate, secluded areas, lakes, flower borders, roses, peonies and a walled kitchen garden to enjoy. The garden is steeped in history and reflects the passion for plants of the owners. There are many picturesque walks to take of varying lengths and when you’ve finished there’s always the tearoom to retreat to! What more could you want on an early summer's day?”

The plant fair runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th June. Refreshments are available or bring a picnic. Dogs on leads are very welcome.

Tickets are just £5 with children going free, available from hodnethallgardens.org/etickets/p/plant-fair-day-1

Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for full details of nurseries attending.

Great line-up of specialist nurseries attending including RHS Chelsea Gold Medal winners Dibley's Nursery