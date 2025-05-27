Information Solutions secures Welshpool Printing Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Under the new partnership, Information Solutions will be providing WPG with a full suite of IT support and cyber security services, ensuring the printing group’s daily operations run smoothly and are protected against evolving digital threats. This includes proactive monitoring, technical assistance, and strategic IT guidance.

Based in Shrewsbury and serving businesses across the region for over two decades, Information Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering valuable customer service and reliable IT support. The company’s commitment to understanding individual client needs and providing tailored solutions has made them a trusted partner for organisations looking to leverage technology for growth.

Of the new partnership, Peter White – Director, Information Solutions said: “We are delighted to welcome Welshpool Printing Group to our growing client base and look forward to providing them with the robust IT support and security they need to thrive.”

Speaking of the experience, Paul Jones – Director, WPG said: “Working with Information Solutions has been a fantastic experience. They bring a great mix of technical know-how, clear communication, and a genuine interest in helping businesses succeed through smart IT solutions. Whether it's setting up systems, solving tricky tech problems, or building something from scratch, they handle it with confidence and care.”

“What really stands out is how easy they are to work with—professional, but down-to-earth. They take the time to understand what you actually need and deliver results that make a real difference.”

“If you're after an IT partner who’s reliable, skilled, and easy to talk to, I’d definitely recommend giving Information Solutions a try.”

Paul Jones - Director (WGP) and Peter White - Director (Information Solutions) join at WPG premises to mark the beginning of support service partnership

This latest client acquisition further highlights Information Solutions’ position as a key managed IT support provider in the region, demonstrating their continued growth and commitment to helping businesses succeed through effective technology management.