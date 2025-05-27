Groups welcomed aboard at Llanymynech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The volunteers who run the centre are keen for more groups to visit to find out about the local wildlife and heritage of the area as well as current restoration work happening on the Montgomery Canal in England and Wales.

Said Brenda Stevenson of Stourbridge u3a Canal Group: “We had a wonderful day visiting the Montgomery Canal and we are particularly grateful for the welcome that we received from volunteers at Llanymynech Canal Wharf.

“We are one group within u3a which is an organisation for those no-longer in full time employment, to engage in many activities – our motto is to ‘live, learn and laugh!’. We do this whilst increasing friendship with our colleagues. Our Canal Group is a good example, learning about the many wonders of our waterways system with talks and visits plus supporting local canal groups and restorations.”

Stourbridge u3a group at Llanymynech Canal Wharf

Added Ivor Caplan from the group: “Our visit to Llanymynech and Welshpool was a great example of a full day trip when we increased our knowledge of the industrial heritage of this area and we thoroughly enjoyed exploring the site and indulging in a trip on the George Watson Buck passenger boat. We all send our grateful appreciation to all the volunteers who made us so welcome, and we wish the future restoration well. Stourbridge u3a Canal Group will certainly be re-visiting the completed canal one day.”

Llanymynech Canal Wharf has also recently welcomed a group from the Manchester branch of the Inland Waterways Association.

Said Graham Deakin, from Llanymynech Canal Wharf: “Our narrowboat is moored on the historic canal which was built to carry lime and other goods to the Severn Valley area, Cheshire, Manchester and beyond. It was great to welcome 12 people from that great city and to be able to talk to them about canal developments.”

Llanymynech Canal Wharf

Added Graham: “Llanymynech Canal Wharf has a mini canal exhibition, and our volunteers enjoy talking to visitors about the local area and the current canal restoration.

Larger groups can be accommodated by splitting into groups of 12, with one group on the boat while another visits Llanymynech Heritage Area or our visitor centre.

Said Graham: “Visits can be arranged to suit your group. The boat can accommodate two people who use wheelchairs. We can offer light refreshments or arrange catering, if required. We look forward to welcoming you!”

To find out more about taking your group to the wharf, please visit - themontgomerycanal.org.uk/group-trips-at-llanymynech-canal-wharf