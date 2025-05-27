Festival Players Bring "As You Like It" to Shropshire, reflecting historic ties to the Forest of Arden

Taking the reigns for this 2025 return are The Festival Players, who proudly count the legendary Dame Judi Dench as their patron, and who are renowned for their exceptional open-air theatre productions. Their eagerly anticipated "As You Like It" tour promises an unforgettable experience.

It is exciting to see “As You Like It" in Shropshire once again, because every performance of this beguiling play in the county is a homecoming: the ancient Forest of Arden was a vast, historical territory covering much of the English Midlands, included significant portions of Shropshire, alongside Warwickshire, Staffordshire, the West Midlands, and Worcestershire.

Whittington Castle

While this geographical reality means that the natural environment of Shropshire was integral to the Forest of Arden's character, the connection run deeper: the family of Thomas Lodge Jr., whose "Rosalynde" was a key source for Shakespeare's play, owned Soulton Hall during his boyhood, and at that manor there is a pavement linked to the Dance of Harmony that closes the play, not to mention that the Old Sir Rowland who is the father of the male romantic lead all whose estate is the venue for the conflict between virtue and oppressive bullying by illegitimate forces that are ultimately vanquished that opens the play further underscore Shropshire's direct link to the creative origins of the Forest of Arden setting.

This context powerfully underscores the sense that "As You Like It" was truly born within these very Shropshire landscapes, and it is Shropshire’s Shakespere play.

"As You Like It" remains Shakespeare’s most entrancing romantic comedy, a delightful journey of love, disguise, and self-discovery. The narrative follows Rosalind, daughter of a displaced Duke, as she is banished from court by her father’s brother. Alongside her loyal cousin Celia, she finds refuge and freedom in the liberating embrace of the Forest of Arden. Disguised as a man, Rosalind playfully engages with Orlando, a young man who, to her delight, does not recognize her as the girl he loved from afar. The sylvan world of the Forest is populated by a colourful array of charming characters, each seeking love and weaving through this delightful tale, brimming with laughter and evocative music. It is a timeless story of love, disguise, and the profound freedom found in nature.

Last Year's Shrewsbury Arts Trail included visual arts celebration of county links to "As You Like It" by Jacob Chandler.

Audiences are encouraged to experience this wonderful production amidst the historic and evocative setting of Whittington Castle, which itself carries enormous historic fright of meaning.

Witness this wonderful production unfold at the historic Whittington Castle, located at Castle Street, Shropshire, SY11 4DF. This offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of Shakespeare under the expansive Shropshire skies.

Tickets can be conveniently purchased online at: whittingtoncastle.com/event-details/as-you-like-it. You can also buy tickets in person at the castle box office. Pre-booked tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £13 for concessions. For purchases made on the night, tickets will be £17 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Don't miss this chance to welcome "As You Like It" back to its spiritual home in Shropshire!