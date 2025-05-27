Abbey Foregate centre stage for VE Day celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For during the war, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president David Morris has highlighted the important fact that Shrewsbury’s sky was protected by the Air Raid Precaution HQ (ARP) located in the Abbey Station building.

“We are therefore keen to centre our celebrations in 2025 in the Abbey Foregate area,” David said today. He went on: “Saturday May 31 will therefore become a re-creation of the ARP HQ inside the Abbey Station building with a WV2 Glenn Miller tribute concert inside the Abbey Station building.

“On Sunday we will hold a WW2 military vehicle display on the road itself which means a section of Abbey Foregate, from Abbey Hardware (no15) to The Gables (no 41 at its junction with the second of highway leading to Underdale Road.

“Put simply, this is the section of road directly behind the Abbey Church and we shall position World War 2 vehicles where the current roadside parking bays are located.

“To hold the event, we will need to close the road to public vehicles – only public vehicular rights are being extinguished for the day between the hours of 7.30am and 4.30pm.

“This event will bring many additional visitors into this part of town, with a consequently advantageous effect on the prosperity of businesses in the vicinity.

“We are working in close partnership with the Abbey Church and Headway to raise money for both organisations as well as the Rotary Club’s other partners which include the Shrewsbury Foodbank.”

David added: “In summary this section of road will be closed to ‘public' traffic (so that display vehicles can be parked), but access for ALL residents, emergency vehicles and church visitors will always be available.

“For safety reasons we would be grateful if you could help us to keep any vehicle movements to a minimum. If you have any concerns or requirements regarding large deliveries or any vehicle movements then please do contact me on 07773 537564.”