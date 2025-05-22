The Old Vicarage, Gobowen takes on Snowdon
Our crazy team are climbing Snowdon to raise funds so we can build a sensory garden and a memory garden for some quiet time and a moment of reflection,in memory of two beautiful souls we have recently lost.
This is so needed for our residents.
If you can support us we would really appreciate it, you could be a local business who wants to donate a bench, garden ornaments or lights.
A builder merchants who can offer supplies like slabs to extend our patio and the materials to do this or wood to make raised flower beds or plants 🪴 to enhance the senses.
Or you could donate to our go fund me page
If you could share this post to reach as many as possible we would be so grateful