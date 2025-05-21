VJ Day: We will remember them

The suggested donation for a plaque will be £5, payment made to One Parish PCC with donations being split between the parish and the Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson said: “We believe this will be a wonderful way to have these people memorialised in a way that is tangible and visible for all to see.

Christ Church, Wellington

"For younger generations it can be hard to comprehend what hardships and sacrifices they made. These named plaques will, we hope, help people to understand what they went through.”