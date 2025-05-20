Volvo Cars Shrewsbury teams up with Shropshire Festivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Chris Carr, managing director at Volvo Cars Shrewsbury, took ownership of the dealership in 2018, and the business has recently celebrated its 7th anniversary.

The local dealership has been working with Shropshire Festivals since 2019, supporting their events through sponsorship at Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Business Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, and the Shropshire Festivals’ company car. Their carpool karaoke tent at Oktoberfest has been a big hit for the annual event. Volvo also sponsors Telford Tigers, Shrewsbury Cricket Club, and Shrewsbury Bowling Club.

Beth Heath, Director of Shropshire Festivals and Shropshire ThinkTank, said, “Chris and the Volvo Cars Shrewsbury team have always been an absolute pleasure to work with. They embrace our creative and fun ideas in the name of creating amazing experiences in the heart of the community which help Volvo stand out.

“They’ve seen first-hand what our in-house marketing team does for our events and our local marketing clients, and I’m so pleased they have asked to become part of our growing roster of clients.”

Chris Carr adds, “Shropshire Festivals has been a big part of our growth journey here at Old Potts Way. They’ve helped us get our brand into the minds of the local community and given us the opportunity to engage with new customers, so we wanted to work more closely with the team to grow that brand awareness further.

“I hope more people will find out about our quality range of vehicles which suit a range of needs and budgets, backed up by our dedicated and knowledgeable sales team. I hope we can help even more customers find their perfect car.”