Homebuilders donate £1,000 go heart of Shropshire community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The hall, located near the Rose Place and The Lilies developments, was in need of refurbishment and, with this donation, the village hall’s walls, skirting boards, sliding doors and more have received a new coat of paint.

Karen Bennett, Treasurer at Bicton Village Hall, said: “The village hall is a vital part of our community, offering a central meeting place and offering the opportunity to try out new activities for all ages.

B&DWM & BWM - SGB-25401 - Treasurer Karen Bennett over looks the recent refurbishment of the Bicton Village Hall

“Our committee would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for their kind donation, which has enabled us to re-decorate the village hall, ensuring it remains a bright and welcoming meeting place for the local community.”

B&DWM & BWM - SGB-25437 - Barratt & David Wilson Homes are proud to team up with the Bicton Village Hall

A room that was given attention is one that is hired out by many local groups weekly, including those for toddlers, with women’s institute, The Rock Project, Pilates, yoga, diddi dance children’s dance classes, Bicton coffee morning, the parish council, and more.

The hall is also hired out for parties for the local community, and the decorating took place over a couple of weeks to work around the schedule of classes and parties.

B&DWM & BWM - SGB-25378 - Barratt and David Wilson Homes have donated over £1,000 to the Bicton Village Hall

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We are proud to support this central hub of the local community. The fresh look at the village hall looks fantastic, and we hope that it continues to be the heart of the local community far into the future.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are always looking for ways to support the local community, and we are very pleased with the results of this collaboration. The fantastic community is one of the many reasons why so many people are drawn to Shrewsbury.”

For details about the new homes being built in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Shropshire and David Wilson Homes in Shropshire.