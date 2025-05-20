Finalist joy for Whitchurch photographer
A photographer from Whitchurch has recently revealed that one of their photos made it to the finals in a global competition with their image called 'Dreamscape'.
By contributor Kathryn Goddard
Kathryn Goddard, 31, said: "This recognition is a massive honour, especially as the Siena Awards celebrate powerful visual storytelling from around the world. To have my work recognised on a global stage is both thrilling and very humbling.
"Although I did not win this time around, it represents a major milestone and has only pushed me further forward. I say to those who have dreams to never stop believing."