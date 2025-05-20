Double Take Dental raises alarm on Gen Z’s growing oral health crisis amid vaping surge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From gum disease to enamel erosion, the effects of vaping extend far beyond what many users may realise. Double Take Dental, a trusted name in modern dentistry, is highlighting the urgent need for awareness and early intervention.

Often marketed as a “safer” alternative to smoking, vaping has become a popular choice among teens and young adults. But new research is drawing attention to the lesser-known risks—especially for the mouth and gums.

E-cigarette aerosols contain a mix of chemicals, including nicotine, propylene glycol and flavouring agents. These compounds not only dry out the mouth but also alter the natural oral microbiome. Saliva, which plays a crucial role in neutralising acids and maintaining oral hygiene, is reduced in volume, leaving the mouth more vulnerable to bacteria and plaque buildup.

“Reduced saliva leads to dry mouth, and dry mouth invites more bacterial colonisation,” notes a 2020 report by the American Heart Association. “This imbalance increases the risk of cavities, gum disease, and chronic bad breath.”

Emerging studies, including those by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have found significant microbiological changes in the mouths of e-cigarette users. These changes are linked to an increase in bacteria associated with periodontal disease.

Double Take Dental has observed similar patterns in younger patients who vape. “We’re seeing a clear increase in gum inflammation and recession, particularly in those who have been vaping regularly for even just a year or two,” a clinic spokesperson confirmed. “This isn’t just about staining anymore—it’s systemic damage to soft tissues.”

Gen Z is known for prioritising appearance—from skincare to personal grooming—yet oral aesthetics are often overlooked in the vaping conversation. Beyond health concerns, users may face premature yellowing of the teeth, increased tartar buildup, and persistent halitosis (bad breath), which directly conflicts with the clean, polished image that many strive to maintain.

Vape aerosols can also stain clear aligners and dental appliances like Invisalign—a concern for image-conscious users undergoing orthodontic treatment. According to orthodontists, vaping may even slow healing from procedures or compromise alignment progress.

A common misconception is that vape clouds are nothing more than flavoured water vapour. However, studies have found that e-cigarette aerosol contains harmful compounds, including:

Formaldehyde and acetaldehyde – both classified as carcinogens,

Acrolein – known to cause tissue irritation,

Metals like nickel and lead from heating elements.

While these may be inhaled primarily through the lungs, the first point of contact is always the mouth—where damage can begin silently.

At practices like Double Take Dental , the shift is being seen first-hand. Clinicians report a noticeable uptick in patients under 30 presenting with advanced gum issues typically seen in older adults.

"Many of our younger patients are surprised to learn that their gum bleeding, bad breath, or sensitivity isn’t just a phase,” said a dental hygienist at Double Take Dental. “In some cases, their vaping habit is accelerating what would have taken decades to develop.”

The long-term consequences of vaping on oral health could extend well into adulthood. Advanced gum disease, tooth loss, and enamel breakdown often lead to expensive interventions like implants or prosthetics. If current trends continue, today's users could face a significant cost burden later in life.

There is, however, room for optimism. Dental experts say that early-stage damage—particularly inflammation and minor enamel erosion—can be managed or even reversed with prompt action. Quitting vaping, improving oral hygiene, and scheduling regular check-ups are key.

Double Take Dental offers tailored treatment plans and lifestyle guidance for patients who are ready to take control of their oral health. Their team encourages open dialogue about vaping habits without judgement.

As more young people adopt vaping without fully understanding its implications, dental practices have a unique role in education and prevention. Double Take Dental advocates for greater public awareness and encourages patients—especially Gen Z—to reconsider their habits in light of these findings.

