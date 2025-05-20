Claire Mischevani and Daniel Edwards from Shropshire completed the Three Peaks in 24 Hours Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They had previously walked Ben Nevis and Scaffel Pike in their 24 Hours.

They were two of three in Shropshire, and two of 30 nationwide to complete the Challenge. They both raised £3000 altogether in aid of Severn Hospice.

Severn Hospice is an organisation which provides people with end of life support/care (otherwise known as palliative care).

Daniel and Claire both deserve a huge well done from the community. If anyone wants to donate the links are on their Facebooks.

Daniel and Claire on the summit of Ben Nevis, the highest point in the UK

Claire Mischevanis post on Strava after their finish.