Spectacular Shropshire art exhibition at the Visual Art Network Gallery

The Visual Art Network Gallery is run by artists for artists, the latest exhibition theme is Spectacular Shropshire.

It is free to visit the gallery and all work for sale is made by local artists. Opening Times: (subject to volunteer availability), Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 11am - 3pm, Saturday: 10am - 5pm, Sunday: 11am - 4pm.

Visual Art Network Gallery, Middle Level, Darwin Centre, Shrewsbury SY1 1PL.

Please visit the website too. https://www.visualartnetwork.org.uk/

