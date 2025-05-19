Shropshire Star
Presteigne Karate Club celebrates 20th anniversary

In 2005 Presteigne Karate club opened its doors at East Radnor Leisure Centre and has been a part of the community ever since.

By contributor Lee Taylor
Published

Lee Taylor, the club instructor, said: "The history of the club goes back even further as my uncles Rob and Haydn Taylor also ran a karate club in the 70's and 80's which is where I began my journey. Over the years we've had amazing students pass through the club and we continue to do so."

To celebrate this milestone the club recently held a seminar for its students with guest instructors and raised £750 for the local charity East Radnorshire Care Limited.

Anyone wishing to try Karate or Kickboxing can receive free taster sessions. The club runs every Friday 6pm Karate 10yrs - Adults, 7pm Kickboxing 14yrs - Adults

Lee can be contacted via the website leetaylorkarate.co.uk

