Play destination gets ready to host half term

Back due to popular demand, Hockerhill's ‘Princess Day’ is also returning on Sunday 1st June, where little ones can meet a popular princess character during meet-and-greet sessions throughout the day. Rapunzel is on hand to bring some magic and chat to as many guests as possible, whilst families soak up the fun atmosphere and explore the exciting play areas at the Brewood attraction.

Explorers can climb inside a giant mock oak tree that’s located in the heart of the playbarn and modelled on the one that King Charles II hid in at Boscobel House as he fled Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester. Conquer the central turret to explore bridges, high-level walkways, tunnels, slides and rope climbing frames that give a bird’s eye view of the playbarn.

For added excitement, the Hockerhill pedal go-kart track starts indoors before heading outside on a winding tarmac track where thrill seekers can channel their inner Formula 1 driver and set their best lap time. Open year-round, the spacious outdoor area at Hockerhill includes zip lines, swings, slides, sand pit and a bespoke toddler area as well as outdoor seating and picnic benches.

"Hockerhill has become a staple in many family days out during the school holidays, which is a huge privilege and we’re passionate about the experience our visitors have here. Earlier this year, our Princess Days went down a treat with guests of all ages, with some little ones keen to show their favourite characters around their favourite attraction! It was full of very sweet moments”, said Tessa Giffard, who co-owns and runs Hockerhill with her husband and custodian of Chillington Hall Estate, Charlie.

Managed by the historic Chillington Hall Estate, the attraction has recently hit exciting milestones, welcoming over 70,000 guests last year and achieving Silver for the best new tourism business at the recent Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards.

After plenty of pedalling and playing, everybody can tuck into food and drink made fresh on-site. Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn’s menu prides itself on healthy and fresh options, using locally sourced ingredients.

For breakfast, families can choose from Tessa’s Homemade Granola, shakshuka or a full English, with a tasty poke bowl or Halloumi salad, stone-baked pizzas, or Chillington beef burger for lunch. The ‘Little Acorns’ menu for children offers mini breakfasts as well as hearty mains to fuel them for their big day out.

“After our recent success at the local Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Tourism Awards, the team is even more determined to offer the very best family experience in the area, and May half term is the perfect time to experience everything Hockerhill has to offer as summer arrives,” added Charlie. Tickets for Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn start from £7.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £5 for toddlers. Booking is highly recommended and can be done via the website: www.hockerhill.com