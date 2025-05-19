Arts Council England (ACE) funding brings Birmingham bands to Telford venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Courtesy Group, fronted by the enigmatic Al Hutchins, will be headlining and supported by The Crooked Hooks. In The Sunday Times, Stewart Lee the comedian wrote of The Courtesy Group “live, they remain consistently dangerous and a robust antidote to a fully digitalised iTunes world”. In reviewing The Crooked Hooks, BrumNotes magazine wrote “Crooked Hooks are streetwise Brummie psych folk rock at its very best".

Since 2023 Pale Fire Music and Left for Dead Records have attracted touring bands from across the UK, and even as far as New York when they staged the band The Thing during their European Tour.

This in turn has attracted fans from across the UK; Bob Stock, a music fan from Norfolk who came to watch Black Helium at the Firefly, posted on Facebook “What a great night it was. Fantastic venue, great crowd, two amazing bands. Glad I went.”

Advance tickets For The Courtesy Group & The Crooked Hooks are priced at £10 plus booking fee and can be purchased on line from www.ticketstelford.com and www.skiddle.com. Subject to availability, tickets may be available on the door at the Firefly at £12.00. Students get 50% discount on the door with a student card. Doors open 7:30pm.