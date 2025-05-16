Twelve-year-old buskers aim to raise £1,000 for Shrewsbury food charity

Juno and Sam, both aged 12, form the energetic duo The SCARKEEZ. Over the course of the three-day event (30 May to 1 June), the pair will be busking daily with a lively two-hour set featuring around 20 well-known songs, spanning from the 1960s to the 2010s. Donations will be collected in person at the event and online via their fundraising page – gofundme.com/f/food-hub-fundraising.

Juno, who sings and plays keyboard, and Sam, who plays drums, were invited to perform at the Vanlife Festival after organisers spotted videos of their popular busking sessions in York. Their impressive set includes covers of Come Together by The Beatles, Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes, and Teardrop by Massive Attack. You can see them in action on their growing YouTube channel – youtube.com/@TheScarkeez.

The SCARKEEZ, featuring Juno and Sam, performing to a large crowd on a sunny summer’s day.

The pair were inspired to support Shrewsbury Food Hub after learning about the charity’s work rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to around 65 local organisations – including other charities, community groups and food shares.

Juno, performing as part of The SCARKEEZ, singing and playing keyboard.

With their upbeat energy and growing fan base, Juno and Sam are not only entertaining crowds but also making a meaningful difference in their community.

“We’re so proud of what they’re doing,” said Juno’s father, David. “They’ve put together an amazing set, and the fact that they want to use their music to support a charity like Shrewsbury Food Hub really shows how thoughtful and driven they are. It’s not just about playing – it’s about giving something back.”

Sam, performing as part of The SCARKEEZ, playing the drums.

To support their efforts, visit their GoFundMe page – gofundme.com/f/food-hub-fundraising.

You can find out more about The SCARKEEZ and their other fundraising projects at linktr.ee/thescarkeez.