The Cherry Orchard reopens with a fresh new look following £363K transformation

Barry pub, The Cherry Orchard, unveils a modern makeover with upgraded sports bar, family lounge and exciting weekly events.

Barry’s much-loved Cherry Orchard pub has officially reopened its doors following a £363,000 refurbishment, just in time for the last May bank holiday.

Sport bar area

The transformation sees the Marston’s Two Door Pub divided into two unique spaces: a lively locals’ bar perfect for casual drinks and sport, and a welcoming family-friendly lounge, complete with comfy seating, a delicious food menu, and space to relax, dine and socialise.

The community hero chosen to pull the first pint to mark the pub’s opening was retired ambulance driver Dean Caldwell, a former ambulance paramedic voted for by the local community after the pub posted on Facebook to gather votes, with Dean winning unanimously. He also does a lot in the local community for Royal National Lifeboat Institution and engages in lots of charity work. One local resident, when voting said:

Family lounge area

“Dean Caldwell is our hero, he’s one in a million, working tirelessly and extremely hard to help others and put a smile on people’s faces. He’s always going above and beyond for the whole community. Paramedic, ‘sing along with Deano’ for the residents in homes, cheering them all up with his charity work. There’s no end to the good that Deano does, he’s completely selfless and has a massive heart. If anyone should win local hero it should be him.”

Community hero Dean Caldwell and pub GM, pulling the first pint to mark the pub's opening

New features of the pub include 4k big screens showing live sport and TNT, where guests can catch all the latest sporting fixtures. The pub now boasts a dedicated area with a pool table and darts board, and a refreshed design throughout.

Located in Barry, the Cherry Orchard is ideal for everything from a quick drink to a celebratory meal, offering guests a warm, relaxed setting.

Popular pub classics remain at the core of the menu, with favourites like Hand-Battered Fish & Chips and the Ultimate Spicy Beef Burger, plus a range of children’s dishes, vegetarian and vegan options.

General Manager Kane Addis said:

"We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Cherry Orchard and show off our new space - there’s really something for everyone, whether it’s a quick drink, a family meal, or watching the latest sports fixtures.’

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across the UK, Marston’s continues to bring people together through quality food, great value, and vibrant community spaces.