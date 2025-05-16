Shropshire-based Ideal Fitness named best health and fitness business at England’s Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ideal Fitness, established in 2008, has built a strong reputation for helping busy professionals over 35 improve their health, fitness, and overall wellbeing through personalised coaching, injury rehabilitation, and lifestyle change support. With a focus on sustainable results and stress management, the business has grown into a trusted name in the region.

The England’s Business Awards are based on public votes and client feedback, making the recognition a particularly meaningful one for Stuart and his team.

“This award means the world to us because it reflects the trust and appreciation of the people we serve right here in Shropshire,” said Stuart. “Helping individuals take control of their health and seeing the positive ripple effect it has on their lives and families is why I do what I do.”

Stuart Henderson founder of Ideal Fitness Winner of Best Health & Fitness Business Shropshire

Long-term client Louise Farmer said:

“Stuart is excellent at assessing client’s needs, he’s a good listener and will put together a practical, effective program to help you improve your overall wellbeing. He is very knowledgeable in his area of expertise and this is evident through all the successful clients he has worked with…

Stuart has worked exceptionally hard to build his business up and his reputation is second to none. A very kind person, he’s been through tough times himself and is very empathetic towards others, helping clients to find their own solutions…

Englands Busines Awards Winner

I would highly recommend all 40+ busy people, busy directors, CEOs and business owners to book in a trial session with Stuart.”

With over 17 years of experience in the fitness and sports therapy industry, Stuart has worked with a wide range of clients – from shift workers to senior executives – helping them overcome injuries, improve medical conditions, and achieve lifestyle goals they once thought impossible.

Stuart is available for interviews to discuss the award, the journey of Ideal Fitness, and the growing importance of accessible, realistic fitness solutions for busy adults.