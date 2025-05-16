Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society present The Finish Line

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society (RATS) look forward to delighting their audiences yet again with a fast-paced comedy set in 2012 at the time of the Olympic Games.

Being performed from 5th June to 7th June at Ruyton Xl Towns village hall, we see batty Sir Humphrey, the owner of a run-down manor house entertaining an eclectic and eccentric range of guests at his Olympic celebration party.

With phonies and philanderers, forgers and a fake nun turning up………what could possibly go wrong?

The Finish Line offers us silly jokes, funny costumes, misunderstandings and a jolly good belly laugh.

Tickets are £10 and there is a licensed bar and charity raffle. Book early as we have sell-out shows. Call 07852 808069 or contact us through Facebook by going to @RATSpanto.