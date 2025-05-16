Majority of Welsh business owners will shelve growth plans if they are unable to secure finance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

· 55% of Welsh small businesses will ditch growth plans if they are unable to secure funding

· Direct impact this summer on job creation in Wales for the summer months

The nationwide poll of 1,242 small business owners revealed that 55% of Welsh business owners said they would have to put one or more growth projects on hold in the coming months if they were unable to secure funding or finance to power their growth plans –significantly above the 42% national average.

The biggest consequences of Welsh small businesses not securing funding would be to put on hold plans to invest in new vehicles (33%) or to modernise their IT capability (26%). Almost one in five Welsh business owners said they would put on hold plans to create jobs and hire staff.

The growth initiatives Welsh small businesses are most likely to put on hold if they were unable to secure funding

Invest in new vehicles 33% Modernise IT capability/purchase new IT equipment 26% Launch new products/ services 23% Run a marketing/advertising campaign 22% Increase headcount/ hire new people 19% Launch into new markets outside the UK 18% Invest in new production lines/ machinery 15%

This reliance on finance comes at a time when the ripple effect of geo-political disruption is making it harder for small business owners to forecast organic growth. Nationally, the percentage of UK small business owners predicting growth for the three months to the end of June has fallen to a four-year low (29%) – with significant falls in the manufacturing, construction and retail sectors.

The Novuna Business Finance research also dashes any assumption that access to finance is the preserve of business start-ups. Rather, the Novuna data suggests that established and successful businesses were those most in need of funding to turbo-charge existing growth plans. For example, enterprises that predicted significant expansion over the next three months were far more likely to need funding to power growth than those enterprises trying to overturn contraction (90% Vs 57%). Also, established small businesses with a turnover of £1-10 Million were more likely to need finance than start-ups with a turnover of less than a £1 Million (66% VS 55%).

At a time when the Government has backed a growth agenda for the fragile UK economy, the Novuna data suggests the projects small businesses will drop if they are unable to secure funding are the very initiatives that would support the economy at large – job creation, expansion into new overseas markets and launching new products and services.

Sector highlights

Whilst the need for finance peaked in IT/ telecoms (70%) and the media/marketing sectors (65%), across all but one industry sectors there was a year-on-year rise in the percentage of small businesses needing to secure funding to power one of more growth initiatives.

Q2 2024 Q2 2025 IT & telecoms 51% 70% Media and marketing 61% 65% Real estate 46% 63% Hospitality & leisure 56% 63% Manufacturing 59% 62% Retail 47% 61% Transport & distribution 56% 60% Agriculture 63% 59% Legal 51% 56% Construction 53% 54% Medical services 49% 51% Finance & accounting 41% 46%

Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance commented: “As we all reflect on the economic growth agenda that the Government has committed itself to, our research makes two things very clear the immediate and tangible impact of Welsh small businesses not securing funding – job creation put on hold, replacing vehicles delayed and plans to launch new services cancelled. All this directly contributes to the economic growth the country at large needs to see – and this is why supporting small businesses at this critical time is so important.

“At Novuna Business Finance, we specialise in supporting established small businesses as an alternative to the high street banks. We offer small businesses in need of capital the ability to finance assets, an alternative that could potentially benefit their overall cash flow and ease pressure on other areas of their budget. With an expert team and award-winning services, we provide access to the financial solutions our customers need and are committed to helping them develop and grow.”