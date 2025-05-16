Landlords tune in as Samuel Wood’s fourth free lettings webinar hits new heights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire landlords turned out in force this week for the fourth instalment of Samuel Wood’s specialist lettings webinar series to learn practical solutions to the anticipated Renters’ Rights Bill.

The highly anticipated virtual free event was hosted by Samuel Wood’s Head of Residential Lettings, Slawek Zalewski, and housing journalist, Catherine Buckley.

Focusing on the much-debated Bill and its implications for landlords across Shropshire, the event drew a record digital attendance, with landlords from across the county logging on to gain crucial insights into the future of the private rented sector.

The Bill, the biggest shake-up of the rental housing sector in 30 years, has taken a significant step forward, with the House of Lords concluding its committee stage scrutiny this week.

With Royal Assent expected in the summer, attention turns to the finer details and practicalities of the Bill ahead of its next stage. It is anticipated that it could be implemented as soon as Autumn with immediate effect for all current and new tenancies, without a transition period in place.

“The level of engagement was incredible,” said Mr Zalewski. “We had questions flooding in from the moment we began, covering everything from possession notices and tenancy agreements to rent controls and energy standards.

“We had to allow the 90-minute webinar to roll over to two hours to enable us to get through the questions as there were so many.

“We also encouraged landlords to follow up with us directly as the complexity of some issues really warrants one-to-one guidance and we are more than happy to answer these questions.”

Catherine Buckley added: “It was truly eye-opening. Samuel Wood’s commitment to informing and supporting Shropshire’s landlords is remarkable. The level of detail and care shown to both their clients and the wider public was inspiring. I’m already looking forward to the next in the series, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 14 at 6pm.”

Samuel Wood Co-Director Russell Griffin said: “We’re proud to be seen as a trusted voice in the sector. The success of our webinars is down to the expertise of Slawek and the lettings team, who prepare meticulously behind the scenes.

"These sessions are fast becoming a vital resource for local landlords navigating a rapidly changing legal landscape as it is quite complex territory and Slawek really does have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the sector and this reform.”

Samuel Wood’s next webinar is expected to take place on August 14 continuing the agency’s mission to inform, support, and de-risk letting in Shropshire.

With three offices across Shropshire in Shrewsbury, Ludlow and Craven Arms and a hub in Telford, Samuel Wood welcomes enquiries from landlords who may be struggling to keep up to speed with changes in legislation.

To find out more or sign up please email Slawek at slawek@samuelwood.co.uk , call 01743 243000 or visit www.samuelwood.co.uk.