Pentabus young writers showcase on sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pentabus today announces Unfiltered, a new production from Pentabus Local Young Writers.

Unfiltered showcases the original voices of nine new writers, performed by professional actors at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. It is the culmination of the yearlong Local Young Writers programme, which is now celebrating 11 years of supporting rural artists and launching writing careers.

Previous Young Writer Showcases.`

This year’s writers are Evie Addison from Dudley, Greg Arundell from Birmingham, Hannah King from Worcestershire, Hamish MacAulay, Shrewsbury’s Alex Mager, Emma Morgan, and Meg Vaughan, Hereford-based Lily Phelps, and Will Witt, from Shropshire.

Evie Addison commented: “I couldn't be happier to be a part of such an amazing experience that's taught me so much already, and I can't wait to see everyone's final piece come to life.”

Unfiltered

Pentabus’ annual Young Writers showcases brilliant new stage plays, written by rising stars from the West Midlands and performed by professional actors.

Praise for previous showcases:

“A must-see production.” Voice Mag

“Bloody brilliant. More of this please.” Maxine Peake

Wednesday 9th July, | 19:30 | Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Thursday 10th July |19:30 | Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Suitable for ages 12+

Tickets £10, £5 concessions, with 10 free tickets available at every performance for U25s.

Booking and further information, including content guidance: https://pentabus.co.uk/unfiltered.

Hamish MacAulay commented: “Pentabus Young Writers has provided me with a space where, not only have I met a plethora of wonderful people, but I have also been bolstered with a confidence to pursue my passion at a higher level. I've felt incredibly supported every step of the way.”

In addition to Unfiltered, recently at Pentabus, Artistic Director Elle While won a BAFTA for her work directing Cbeebies As You Like It at Shakepeare’s Globe, and Olivier and Tony-award winning director Marianne Elliott OBE joined the board as trustee. Recruitment for a trustee treasurer is open until May 28th, with more information here.