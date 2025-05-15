New group to support dementia needs

In partnership with Dementia Friendly Newport and Home Instead, the centre is starting a new group to support the family carers of people who live with dementia. A spokesman said: “Often carers cannot come to support groups because their loved one has no-one to look after them.

Uniquely, at Newport Cottage Care for this new group, we are able to offer care for the carer and the person who has dementia. “Social interaction plays a vital role in slowing the cognitive decline and enriches the lives of those with dementia which is central to our ethos. “At Newport Cottage Care, we work closely with the Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia Friendly Newport and other partners including Telford and Wrekin Council to provide compassionate, high quality support for those in need.”

Call to discuss your needs on 01952 820893.