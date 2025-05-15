Latin Night at Newport Rugby Club

We can’t wait to be back in Newport Authentic Latin BBQ serving some fantastic dishes. Start the evening with para picar then move to fabulous tapas as starters or sides. You can choose from a range of delicious, colourful dishes alongside stunning grilled meat with roasted sweet potatoes from the BBQ. This type of food is perfect shared and a full bar will be available from the team at the rugby club. To get booked in please contact Emma directly on 07495 313711 or emma@rodriguez-events.com.





Due to it being a one night event, we do recommend pre-ordering food if you have your heart set on any dishes as there will be a limited quantity available on the evening.

Just a taster