How to choose the right candle for each room in your home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Think of candles as the finishing touch of interior design, the olfactory wallpaper, the ambient lighting you didn’t know you needed. Just like you wouldn’t put a giant beanbag in a formal dining room (or would you?), you shouldn’t throw any old candle in any old room. Different spaces call for different moods, scents, and vibes.

So grab your matchsticks (or fancy USB lighter), and let’s take a room-by-room journey through the art of candle curation.

Pink Flower Painting

Your living room is your hosting HQ, your Netflix den, your “pretend I’m being productive” zone. It’s where you want guests to feel welcome, and where you deserve to unwind after a long day.

Go for warm, inviting scents like amber, sandalwood, or vanilla blended with spices. Think: cozy but grown-up.

Why it works: These notes are soft, grounding, and just a little luxurious. They make people linger (in a good way) and pair well with plush throws and low lighting.

Bonus points for: Statement candle vessels, think sculptural shapes, marble holders, or smoky glass. Your living room candle should look as good as it smells.

Our vibe check: A tobacco & honey candle in a matte black jar. Sophisticated and comforting, like an art professor who makes excellent cocktails.

Let’s be honest: bathrooms are the unsung heroes of our homes. They're where you prep for the world and retreat from it. A well-placed candle in the bathroom instantly upgrades it from “necessary” to “spa-like.”

Go for: clean, calming scents like eucalyptus, lavender, sea salt, or cucumber.

Why it works: These fragrances evoke cleanliness, relaxation, and a fresh breeze blowing through an eucalyptus grove. They balance humidity and help mask less-than-glamorous realities.

Bonus points for: Small, elegant candles with minimalist labels. Tuck one near the bathtub or on a shelf for peak Instagram potential.

Our vibe check: A eucalyptus & mint soy candle in a pale ceramic holder. Light it during a bath, pair with a glass of wine, and try not to cry when you realize this is what self-care actually means.

Ah, the kitchen - the heart of the home and the soul of midnight snacking. But beware: candles here need to play nice with food. You don’t want a cloying vanilla bomb battling the aroma of your fresh pesto.

Go for: herbal, citrusy, or green scents like basil, rosemary, lemon, or grapefruit.

Why it works: These notes are energizing and crisp, cutting through food smells without competing with them. They feel bright, clean, and oh-so-fresh.

Bonus points for: Tins or jars with lids—so you can seal the scent when you're done. Bonus if the candle matches your kitchen color scheme or open shelving display.

Our vibe check: A lemon verbena candle in a bright yellow tin. It’s cheerful, zesty, and won’t clash with your garlic bread.

The bedroom is your sanctuary, your nest, your “please don’t text me past 9 p.m.” zone. It’s where you wind down, cuddle up, and - if all goes well - fall asleep feeling totally at peace.

Go for: soft florals, musks, or sweet woodsy notes like rose, iris, cashmere, or cedar.

Why it works: These are comfort scents, made for relaxing your nervous system and inviting restful vibes. They also work beautifully for more romantic settings.

Bonus points for: Soft-glow candlelight from frosted glass or tinted jars. Bonus: Look for wooden wicks that crackle like a tiny fireplace.

Our vibe check: A rose & cedarwood candle in a dusty pink jar. It’s moody but gentle—like a Lana Del Rey ballad in scent form.

Whether your home office is a dedicated room or a makeshift corner of your kitchen table, you need a scent that energizes and motivates without distracting you.

Go for: citrus, mint, or herbal scents like bergamot, lemongrass, or sage.

Why it works: These scents are known to sharpen focus, boost mood, and refresh the air, especially important during Zoom fatigue or when you’ve been staring at the same Excel sheet for 3 hours.

Bonus points for: A candle in a stylish metal tin or sleek jar—something that looks professional but still sparks joy.

Our vibe check: A sage & bergamot candle in a brushed gold tin. It says, “I’m productive and creative, but I still like nice things.”

Scented candles in a nursery? Yes - but with caution. Opt for natural, non-toxic candles with subtle, calming scents.

Source: Tim Gouw

Go for: chamomile, light lavender, or oat milk blends.

Why it works: These scents are gentle and soothing without being overpowering—perfect for little ones (and for exhausted parents who desperately need five minutes of peace).

Bonus points for: Candles made from soy or beeswax with 100% cotton wicks and no synthetic fragrances.

Our vibe check: A chamomile & milk candle in a soft blue ceramic. Gentle enough for bedtime stories, and lovely enough for your own quiet moment after lights-out.

You might not spend a ton of time here, but your entryway sets the tone for your whole home. It’s your “first impression” scent.

Go for: something clean and memorable - think fig, cedar, or green tea.

Why it works: These are balanced scents, welcoming, not too bold, and universally appealing. They say, “This home has style and heart.”

Bonus points for: A candle with a strong cold throw (that’s how much scent it gives off even when unlit). Place it on a console table or shelf near the door.

Our vibe check: A fig & white tea candle in a modern terrazzo jar. Guests will ask what it is before they’ve even taken their shoes off.