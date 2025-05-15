High office for Shropshire Rotary Club's newest members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rotarian Johnathan Callwood becomes president and Rotarian Marcus Watkin vice president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club which they have both joined within the last three years.

And both have put membership and fundraising high on the agenda for their respective terms of office.

They are both also anxious to step up the club’s social media presence to help raise its profile in the community. Ideas include a promotional video.

At the same time, re-establish a membership committee to explore new ideas in the interests of attracting more men and women into Rotary.

Re-appointed into office were Rotarian Gareth Watkins (secretary) and Rotarian Willie Strachan (treasurer) whilst Rotarians John Yeomans and Colin Sharp resume their roles of fundraising and community committee chairs respectively.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club hopes to work more closely with other organisations to maximise on the use – and hire – of their popular new Santa sleigh.

Members reviewed progress and received a report from incoming president Johnathan on further improvements and modifications that will be required before the sleigh takes to the streets again.

Upgrades will be made to the lighting for daytime and night time running; further attention to the sound system and installation of a seat belt.

It was also agreed the club should form a team of members to deal with the practical work still needed on the sleigh.

Further information on the activities of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can be obtained by contacting gdmw@hotmail.co.uk