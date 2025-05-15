Glan Clwyd Hospital in North Wales Is turning point for accomplished surgeon honoured for nearly 40 years of life-changing volunteer work aboard Mercy Ships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr Gary Parker, 72, has been recognised for his exceptional contributions to global health care by the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Humanitarian Award. This award celebrates oral and maxillofacial surgeons who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to serving others by using their skills to make a lasting impact on society.

Selected by the ACOMS Board of Regents, Dr Parker received the award at the 44th Annual Scientific Conference in Savannah, Georgia, on 4th May, 2025. He also delivered a lecture, sharing insights from his extensive experience.

Over the past year, 158 volunteers from the UK have served with Mercy Ships on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy.

Dr Parker has treated thousands of patients across 18 countries, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa. His expertise in reconstructive surgery has helped restore function and dignity to thousands of children and adults suffering from debilitating conditions such as facial tumours, cleft lip and palate, severe burn injuries, destructive infections such as noma and other conditions affecting the facial, head and neck region.

Dr Parker earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from UCLA, followed by post-doctoral specialist training in hospital dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery. Encouraged by his professor at UCLA, he spent five transformative years working at the Glan Clwyd Hospital in North Wales, which he credits as the turning point in his career.

It was while he was working in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Unit at Glan Clwyd Hospital that Dr Parker heard about Mercy Ships, a pioneering international health charity that operates hospital ships delivering free surgeries, training and healthcare services to those in need. In 1986, Dr Parker signed up for a three-month volunteering stint, a decision that would set the course of his life’s work.

Throughout his training, Dr Parker had seen how oral and maxillofacial surgery could transform the quality of life for those without access to safe, timely and affordable surgical care. This led him to volunteer full time with Mercy Ships from 1987 and in 1993, he added the responsibility of ship’s Chief Medical Officer to his surgical role.

In 1987, Dr Parker met his wife, Susan, on board the ship and together, they raised their two children, who spent their entire childhood aboard a Mercy Ship in Africa. Susan now serves as the international hospital chaplain for Mercy Ships.

Reflecting on his life's work, Dr Parker says: "I'm honoured to receive this recognition from the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. I see it as a tribute to the courageous patients who trust us and the Mercy Ships teams who serve with such dedication. Together, we’ve seen that when compassionate surgery meets human resilience, lives are restored and dignity reawakened, reflecting the hope and healing at the heart of our shared mission."

Over the past year, 158 volunteers from the UK have served with Mercy Ships on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy, working alongside surgeons like Dr Parker to bring essential surgical care to those in need.