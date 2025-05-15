Care home pays tribute to a true RAF legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A symbol of dedication and courage, Colin’s military uniform now proudly stands on display in the reception area, a tribute to a life of extraordinary service.

Born in the village of Birtsmorton, Colin began his military journey in 1952, navigating convoys across the desert from Baghdad to Amman.

Colin in his RAF uniform

In 1966, he was awarded the Queen’s Commission, becoming Flying Officer Swaithes—a pivotal moment that marked the beginning of a distinguished RAF career. His service took him across the globe, including postings in Singapore and Cyprus during the 1974 conflict. During the Falklands War, Colin served as Commanding Officer at RAF Lyneham, playing a vital role in operations and travelling the world in his beloved C1-130 Hercules aircraft.

Colin with his RAF colleagues

Over 39 years of service, Colin completed 26 postings, moved home 23 times, and visited 78 countries—a testament to his unwavering commitment and resilience.

Colin’s story is not just one of military achievement, but of leadership, honour, and a deep love for his country. Coverage Care are incredibly grateful to Colin and his family for sharing his legacy with us.

Colin receiving his award from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1966