Bridgnorth's Gatehouse Cafe crowned 'Best in Shropshire'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular eatery, known for its delicious traditional home-cooked food and warm, welcoming atmosphere, has become a true hub for the local community.

The dedicated team behind this success, are mother and daughter Shona and Tasha Baynham, along with Laura Snijder, are thrilled with the recognition. Their passion for quality food and creating a friendly space has clearly resonated with both customers and the judges.

Adding to the celebrations, the Gatehouse Cafe is also marking its fourth birthday on May 26th. What a fantastic way to celebrate this milestone!

The Award for Shropshire's Best Cafe

Beyond its daily offerings of comforting classics, the Gatehouse Cafe is also known for its popular monthly special theme evenings, further cementing its place at the heart of Bridgnorth life. Congratulations to Tasha, Shona, Laura, and the entire team at The Gatehouse Cafe on this well-deserved award!