Success for Montgomeryshire’s Parkinson’s Group in All-Wales Boccia tournament

The tournament, organised by Parkinson’s UK Cymru, saw 21 teams taking part in regional heats in Llanelli and Bala, with nine teams making it through to the final in Aberystwyth.

The Montgomery Support Group had great success in the final with Mick and Marian Hickmott, Sharon Blake and Ellen Harding taking the silver medals. And Gwyn and Rita Lloyd and Keith and Rhian Wall’s team came in fourth place.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK and around 8,300 in Wales. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Taking part in regular physical activity can help people living with long term health conditions, such as Parkinson’s, to improve their wellbeing and to better manage their symptoms.

Gwyneth Evans, Lead Volunteer for the Parkinson's UK Montgomeryshire support group said: "We had such a great time at the boccia tournament. One of our teams won the silver medals and the other came in fourth. Our community group offers people living with Parkinson's in Montgomeryshire somewhere to seek support and socialise with others and there's always a warm welcome for everyone."

Dawn McGuinness, Wales Community Development Manager at Parkinson’s UK Cymru said: “Being active is so important for people with Parkinson’s as it can help manage symptoms, maintain health and lift your mood. The more physically active you are, the easier it is to live well with the condition.

“Getting involved in the community is a lifeline for many people living with the condition. There are more than 30 Parkinson's UK Cymru local groups across Wales and many of them offer boccia sessions including the Montgomeryshire support group. So get in touch and get involved."

Anyone who would like to join the Parkinson’s UK Cymru Montgomeryshire Support Group should contact Gwyneth on 01938 553713.