Shropshire ranks as UK's second safest county with lowest deliberate fire rate

The arson study by Safety Group UK ranks deliberate fire incidents across UK regions, highlighting Shropshire's exceptional combination of minimal fire activity and outstanding safety outcomes.

Top 10 Deliberate Fires Per Day

Shropshire ranks #2 nationally for lowest fire rates with just 1.71 deliberate fires per day, second only to the Isles of Scilly

Between 2022 and early 2025, the region recorded just 21 casualties and zero fatalities from arson incidents -- placing it among a select group of counties with no fire deaths during this period

The county has achieved a remarkable five consecutive years without a single fire-related death (2020-2025)

This represents a significant improvement from the pre-pandemic period (2015-2019), which saw 3 fatalities and 34 casualties

The report highlights Shropshire's position as a national leader in fire safety outcomes, with a consistent record of zero fatalities in recent years.

From 2010 to early 2025, Shropshire recorded 16 fatalities from deliberate fires, but none of these have occurred since 2020. The pre-pandemic period (2015-2019) saw 3 fatalities, while the post-pandemic period (2020-2025) has maintained zero fatalities -- a 100% improvement.

Fatalities peaked in 2019/20, with 3 deaths, but have stayed at zero every year since 2020/21, demonstrating a sustained commitment to fire safety excellence.

Despite the elimination of fatalities, casualty figures have remained relatively stable:

The post-pandemic period (2020-2025) saw 45 casualties, slightly higher than the 34 recorded pre-pandemic (2015-2019)

Between 2022 and early 2025, 21 casualties were recorded

Casualties were highest in 2014/15 (18 injuries) and 2012/13 (10 injuries)

This pattern suggests that while Shropshire continues to experience some injury-causing fires, none of these incidents have resulted in fatalities for five consecutive years.

Shropshire shows significant fire activity, especially in outdoor and vehicle categories:

5,233 secondary arson incidents since 2010

905 deliberate road vehicle fires

381 arson attacks on other buildings

279 deliberate dwelling fires

303 other outdoor fires

These totals suggest a high proportion of non-structural fire types, consistent with Shropshire's predominantly rural environment, which may partially explain the lower fatality risk despite steady fire activity.

2022/23: 284 deliberate fires

2023/24: 267 deliberate fires

2024/25*: 221 deliberate fires

Average: ~257 arson incidents per year

Shropshire demonstrates unusually stable seasonal patterns in arson activity:

In 2021/22, fires fell by just 8.6% from the first half to the second half of the year

In 2022/23, the drop was only 1.3%, indicating a steady year-round incident rate

This exceptional stability suggests consistent fire risk management across seasons, unlike many regions that experience dramatic seasonal fluctuations.