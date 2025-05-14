Shropshire Drama Company to take John Godber’s comedy classic Bouncers out on tour

Set to run as a short tour in June, it will be performed at following venues:

Friday 13 June – The Assembly Rooms, Ludlow

Saturday 14 June – Montgomery Town Hall, Powys

Left to right: bouncers outside the fictitious Mr Cinders nightclub - Ben Christie (Ralph), Derek Willis (Les), Tom Scott (Judd) and David Wright (Lucky Eric).

Friday 20 June – Wem Town Hall

Saturday 21 June – The Hive, Shrewsbury

Set in a night club during the 1980s, Bouncers is a hilarious, fast-moving, raw and physical play about an evening on the town seen from the viewpoint of four men on the door – Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph. The men are at once themselves and then every character they happen to meet, whether they are boys looking to get lucky or girls looking to make do. Audiences will be transported back to the era of bright colours, shoulder pads, fingerless gloves, leg warmers and the very best in 80s’ pop music!

Commenting on the play, actor-director Derek Willis said: “For the past two years we’ve taken SDC shows around the county and beyond. As a result, we’ve developed an excellent working relationship with a number of venues, so it’s great to return to some of them again with a fun production. And Bouncers really is fun! Anyone who has been to a night club, and even people who haven’t, will recognise some of the characters portrayed in John Godber’s excellent script.”

Performances of Bouncers start at 8pm and tickets are £12.50, available to order through the SDC website: https://shropshiredramacompany.co.uk.