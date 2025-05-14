Ludlow Piano Festival 2025: a five-day celebration of piano excellence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Ludlow Piano Festival returns for its third edition from May 21–25, 2025, bringing five days of world-class piano performances, eclectic programming, and community celebration to the heart of Shropshire.

Curated by Festival Chair Alistair McGowan, the 2025 programme promises an unforgettable musical journey, featuring a diverse lineup of renowned artists and exciting events.

Alistair McGowan

The Ludlow Piano Festival is committed to making classical music accessible to all. With a range of ticket prices and venues throughout Ludlow, the festival invites both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers to experience the joy of piano music. The festival also offers opportunities for community engagement, including educational events and informal performances on the ‘Street Pianos’.

Sheila Hancock

The programme for 2025 is as full of variety as ever, beginning with the now legendary ‘Celebrity Concert’. Followed by themed concerts which turn the spotlight on American, Polish and female composers.

There is a rarely-heard piano duet arrangement of Holst’s Planets Suite, Dame Sheila Hancock in conversation with Alistair about her favourite classical music (and hear it played) in ‘Desert Island Piano’, Debbie Wiseman plays her own music from ‘Wolf Hall’ – with readings from acclaimed actor Anton Lesser, all set in the splendour of St Laurence’s Church, ‘the Cathedral of the Marches’

Richard Coles

There are solo recitals from emerging young talent and from two of this country’s most cherished pianists: Joanna MacGregor and Peter Donohoe.

LPF25 also brings Cole Porter favourites alive in ‘Jazz in the Afternoon’, and the festival will close with an evening of ‘Popular Classics’ – something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets and Further Information:

Tickets for all events are available now. For the full programme, ticket bookings, and more information, please visit the official Ludlow Piano Festival website: https://ludlowpianofestival.com.