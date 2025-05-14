Discover resources to help people with dementia and their families

The charityhosts regular Dementia Support Groups for local people with dementia and their families or carers in a safe and welcoming environment. Its expert team will also be available to answer any questions you may have at the Dementia, Hearing & Sight Loss Event on May 20 at the Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury. Age UK also provides three easy to digest printed guides to help people with dementia and their families.

Dementia is a general term to describe symptoms that occur when certain diseases or conditions affect the brain. Symptoms can vary depending on which underlying condition is causing the dementia and can include memory problems, mood changes and problems with thinking and communication.

Most people affected by dementia are over 65 years old, but it can also affect people younger than this. It’s a very relevant concern for our area as Shropshire has a much older population than England as a whole, with 44% of people in the county being over the age of 50. Estimates also show that Shropshire will have more than 15,000 people over the age of 85 by 2030.

Everyone experiences dementia differently and Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin are striving to help people to live as well as possible. Their Dementia Support Groups meet regularly in Copthorne, Monkmoor, Pontesbury, Ketley Bank, Donnington, Bishop’s Castle and Whitchurch.

“Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin are committed to participating in Dementia Awareness Week and supporting those across the county with dementia,” said Emma Wilde, Wellbeing Manager. “Our members can expect a friendly welcome on arrival and an opportunity to get to know others and share experiences in a relaxed atmosphere. There are also opportunities to ask questions about dementia, while experiencing fun and interesting activities.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin also provide a Dementia Respite Service in Withywood, Shrewsbury, which provides time for carers to run errands, meet friends or simply have a few hours to themselves, safe in the knowledge that their loved one is being cared for by qualified professionals supported by experienced volunteers.

The charity’s three information guides have been produced with the help of older people, carers and expert peer reviewers. The guides are free and can be obtained from the charity’s office in Shrewsbury, by calling 01743 233123 or by visiting www.ageukstww.org.uk

The first guide is called “Living with dementia” and explains what the condition is and what support is available. The other guides offer advice on practical things you can do around the home to help make life easier and how to care for someone that has dementia.