Dance school is ready for action!

'Unbreakable' is happening on 24th and 25th May, with 2 shows per day. Dancers will be taking to the stage from the age of 3 up to 19 years. It promises to be a knock out show with something for everyone and includes numbers from The Greatest Showman, Six, Wizard of Oz and Wicked.

Whittingham Dance is based in Stafford Park, Telford. Principal, Emma Whittingham is immensely proud of every pupil who will be showcasing their talents to their friends and family.

Inside out competing at Wenlock Live Arts festival

Whittingham Dance offers dance tuition from 18 months in toddler ballet with parent through to classes in musical theatre, ballet, tap, modern, lyrical, street and acro in our purpose built dance studios.

At The Superweeker, Birmingham

If you would like further information, please get in touch to come and see what we have on offer:whittinghamdancestudio@gmail.com

Our Whittingham Dance Studios

Wiz at Three counties Dance festival, Worcestershire

Barbie at Superweekender, Bimingham