Dance school is ready for action!

Whittingham Dance is gearing up for its 4th school show since opening its doors in 2017. 'Unbreakable' follows our sell out show 'Wow factor' at The Place theatre, Telford in 2023. 'Unbreakable' promises over 2 hours of our talented dancers featuring 7 different styles of dance.
'Unbreakable' is happening on 24th and 25th May, with 2 shows per day. Dancers will be taking to the stage from the age of 3 up to 19 years. It promises to be a knock out show with something for everyone and includes numbers from The Greatest Showman, Six, Wizard of Oz and Wicked.
Whittingham Dance is based in Stafford Park, Telford. Principal, Emma Whittingham is immensely proud of every pupil who will be showcasing their talents to their friends and family.
Whittingham Dance offers dance tuition from 18 months in toddler ballet with parent through to classes in musical theatre, ballet, tap, modern, lyrical, street and acro in our purpose built dance studios.
