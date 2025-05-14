1win 3 adults misdiagnosed in Shropshire with depression Are living with chronic pain – leading NHS pain experts Warn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 150,000 adults in Shropshire - over half of the adult population - are affected by chronic pain. A staggering 90,000 are also suffering from depression that is directly linked to that pain. Instead of receiving targeted pain relief, they are being put on long-term antidepressants that mask the symptoms but miss the cause.

“Chronic pain impacts far more than just the body - it can limit every aspect of a person’s life,” says Mr Girish Vajramani, neurosurgeon at University Hospital Southampton specialising in functional neurosurgery and pain management, particularly neuropathic pain.

“All too often, patients are treated for depression while the underlying issue - nerve pain - goes unrecognised. Because it’s hard to detect on scans, difficult to describe, and easily overlooked, many suffer without proper treatment,” he explains.

Neuropathy is one of the most common and misunderstood causes of persistent pain, typically felt as burning, stabbing, or electric shock-like sensations. It can result from diabetes, injury, surgery, or unknown causes. Women and older adults are particularly at risk of being misdiagnosed.

“Millions of people have been misdiagnosed with depression or anxiety, when the real issue may be undiagnosed nerve pain,” says Mr Vajramani. “While antidepressants can numb emotional distress, they don’t address the underlying pain. They treat the symptom—not the cause.”

"Innovative options like neuromodulation are available on the NHS, providing effective pain relief without heavy reliance on medication. Advanced devices, such as Nevro's spinal cord stimulators with AI technology, are now widely accessible at specialist centres."

Mr Vajramani adds: “Chronic pain is far more than just a physical condition - it deeply affects every aspect of a person’s life, including their emotional wellbeing. Too often, patients are treated for depression without recognising that it is a symptom of ongoing, unrelenting pain. This misdirection can delay effective treatment and leave individuals feeling unseen. As a neurosurgeon specialising in pain management, I see firsthand how addressing the root cause — the pain itself — can lead not only to physical relief but also significant improvements in mental health and overall quality of life.”

For more information, visit: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/pain/how-to-get-nhs-help-for-your-pain